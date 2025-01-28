Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn was not among the 10 first-year players named to the 2025 NBA Rising Stars during All-Star weekend.

And let’s just say, Suns fans aren’t thrilled about the snub.

Dunn, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is currently averaging 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 20.1 minutes per game.

But since his insertion into the starting lineup in place of guard Bradley Beal on Jan. 6, he’s seen jumps in points (10.2), rebounds (5.1), assists (1.1) and minutes (24.4) across 10 games before going down Saturday.

It’s been his defense that has stood out, though, with a defended field goal percentage of 40.1%. That’s currently one of the best marks across the entire NBA.

So, you’re saying there’s a chance for Ryan Dunn?

While Dunn was left off the first iteration of the NBA Rising Stars roster, the door is still cracked for him to be a late addition due to Jared McCain’s status.

Due to a season-ending meniscus tear, the Philadelphia 76er will not be able to suit up for the game. That effectively opens up a roster spot for Dunn or another young gun to slide in.

Full NBA Rising Stars player pool

NBA rookies

– Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards)

– Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

– Tristan da Silva (Orlando Magic)

– Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)

– Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers)

– Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers)

– Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans)

– Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks)

– Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards)

– Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)

NBA sophomores

– Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards)

– Gradey Dick (Toronto Raptors)

– Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)

– Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers)

– Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors)

– Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)

– Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)

– Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)

– Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)

– Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder)

– Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

G League players

– JD Davison (Maine Celtics)

– Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)

– Bryce McGowens (Rip City Remix)

– Leonard Miller (Iowa Wolves)

– Dink Pate (Mexico City Capitanes)

– Reed Sheppard (Rio Grande Valley Vipers)

– Pat Spencer (Santa Cruz Warriors)

How was the NBA Rising Stars player pool decided?

The 21 NBA hoopers — 10 rookies and 11 sophomores — were decided through balloting each NBA team’s assistant coaching staff. Coaches were not allowed to vote for a player on their respective teams.

The seven G League players meanwhile were selected by the NBA office.

NBA Rising Stars format

The Rising Stars event will consist of four teams for the three-game tournament. Team A will take on Team B, with Team C facing Team D in the semifinal games. The first team to surpass 40 points wins. The victors will then face off in the championship, which will have a 25-point threshold.

From there, the Rising Stars champion will earn a spot in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, which will also consist of 24 All Stars divided into three teams.

