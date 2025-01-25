Close
Phoenix Suns list G Bradley Beal as available vs. Wizards

Jan 25, 2025, 6:16 PM | Updated: 6:17 pm

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Phoenix Suns list guard Bradley Beal as available for Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards after missing Wednesday’s game due to a left ankle sprain.

Center Jusuf Nurkic was not listed on Saturday’s injury report. Nurkic last played on Jan. 7 against the Charlotte Hornets, scoring eight points and grabbing three rebounds.

Nurkic has missed the last eight games due to illness and reconditioning. Since then, Mason Plumlee and recently acquired Nick Richards have been starting in place of Nurkic.

Beal last played on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing the previous two games with an ankle sprain, scoring five points on 2-of-4 shooting. Beal has averaged 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season.

Rest of Suns-Wizards injury report

The Wizards ruled out forwards Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain) and Saddiq Bey (ACL surgery), along with guard Malcolm Brogdon (right foot contusion) for Saturday’s game.

Washington has lost 12 straight games and is 1-19 on the road this season.

Suns-Wizards will tip off at 7 p.m. MST on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

