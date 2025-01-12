The Phoenix Suns ruled guard Grayson Allen out for the remainder of Sunday’s 120-113 win against the Charlotte Hornets due to left knee soreness.

Allen left the matchup after playing 13 minutes for the Suns in the first half. He scored 13 points and shot 4-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range.

Allen has previously missed time this season due to a hamstring injury, Achilles soreness and being placed in the concussion protocol.

The injury comes after Suns forward Royce O’Neale returned to the lineup in Sunday’s game after missing the previous six games due to an ankle injury. Phoenix were without center Jusuf Nurkic due to an illness.

Despite trailing by five points entering the fourth quarter, the Suns outscored the Hornets 27-15 in the fourth quarter to secure their third straight win.

Devin Booker led the way for the Suns, scoring 30 points, registering three assists and shooting 10-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-9 from three-point range. Kevin Durant added scored 27 points on 11-of-24 shooting.