Phoenix Suns forward Royce O’Neale will return for Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets after missing the last six games with a left ankle sprain.

O’Neale last played on Dec. 28 against the Golden State Warriors, where the 31-year-old only played 12 minutes and shot 0 for 3 from the field before exiting the game. O’Neale is averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.

The Suns ruled out center Jusuf Nurkic due to an illness. Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said Nurkic tested positive for the flu on Sunday morning.

Budenholzer added that it doesn’t seem likely Nurkic will join the team at the beginning of their upcoming five-game road trip that starts on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

“I think with the positive test and being contagious, my guess is he will not start with us and then hopefully join us some point early in the trip,” Budenholzer said.

Nurkic has been a DNP for the Suns the last two games with center Mason Plumlee starting in his place.

Sunday’s game marks the second time in six days the Suns face off against the Hornets. They last played the Hornets on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte in a 115-104 loss.

Rest of Suns-Hornets injury report

Hornets guard Daquan Jeffries has been listed as out with an illness. In eight games played, the 27-year-old has averaged 7.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this season.

Guard Tre Mann remains out with disc irritation. Mann has averaged 14.1 points, three assists and 2.9 rebounds per game this season.

Suns-Hornets tips off from Footprint Center at 7 p.m. MST on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.