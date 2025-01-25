Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday’s 119-109 win against the Washington Wizards after suffering a left ankle sprain.

Two minutes into the first quarter, Dunn landed awkwardly on Devin Booker’s foot while going to the rim in which he also drew a foul on Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly.

Dunn rolling his ankle on Books foot 😭 pic.twitter.com/j65jj1VbnN — Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 26, 2025

After grabbing his ankle, Dunn headed to the free throw line, making 1 of 2. Dunn tried to play through it before Bradley Beal checked in for him. Dunn then headed to the locker room.

The 6-foot-8 rookie out of Virginia averaged 10.5 points and five rebounds on 50% shooting since joining the starting lineup for the last 12 games.

Despite the loss of Dunn, the Suns went on to beat the Wizards 119-109.

Kevin Durant led the way for the Suns, scoring 29 points, grabbing five rebounds, registering four assists and shooting 11-of-19 from the field, including 5-of-9 from three-point range. Nick Richards record a double-double in his first home game as a member of the Suns scoring 20 points and grabbing 19 rebounds.