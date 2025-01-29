Close
TyTy Washington Jr. selected to play in G League showcase on All-Star weekend

Jan 29, 2025, 2:18 PM

Lance Hartzler's Profile Picture

BY LANCE HARTZLER


Arizona Sports

Arizona native and Valley Suns two-way guard TyTy Washington Jr. was selected to play in the upcoming NBA G League Up Next Game at All-Star weekend in San Francisco on Feb. 16, the team announced.

Washington, who played high school and prep for Cesar Chavez and Arizona Compass Prep before one season as a Kentucky Wildcat, has averaged 21 points on 49.7% shooting to go along with 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds across 11 regular-season games for the Valley Suns.

He has appeared in four games for the Phoenix Suns this season.

What is the Up Next Game TyTy Washington Jr. is playing in?

The Up Next Game features 28 G League players that will be split into four teams of seven.

Ten players were chosen by fans, and 17 were chosen by the NBA G League — Washington Jr. among the latter.

Former Arizona State guard and current member of the Sioux Falls Skyforce Josh Christopher was also among the players chosen by the league.

Four influencer “GMs” will draft their teams from the pool of 28, while NBA G League coaches will handle the sidelines in a tournament-style format.

The NBA G League Up Next Game can be watched on Tubi and the NBA App on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 1:30 p.m.

