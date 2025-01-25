TEMPE — ASU men’s basketball nearly added a signature win to its resume on Saturday, but it lost 76-61 after a late surge by No. 3 Iowa State at Desert Financial Arena.

Curtis Jones willed Iowa State across the finish line without much help on the offensive end, scoring a career-high 33 points on 22 shots. The rest of the Cyclones were 12-for-26.

After the Sun Devils had built a 40-33 halftime lead, Iowa State opened the second half with six straight points. ASU held onto its lead until the Cyclones tied the game at 50 with 12:13 remaining.

Jayden Quaintance, who played through an injury sustained in practice and will undergo a “thorough evaluation,” fouled out with 4:21 left as the Cyclones spurred off a 9-0 run out of a timeout to take control of the game after neither team could find much separation.

Following another timeout, chants of “I-S-U” rang throughout ASU’s home arena with the final in sight. The ASU students’ response? “Where’s your trophy?”

With Iowa State in town, the Arizona State football players took the opportunity to rub their Big 12 Championship trophy — won over the Cyclones on Dec. 7 — in.

Defensive lineman Justin Wodtly brought the Sun Devils’ trophy over to where the Cyclones fans were stationed, showing it off one last time for good measure.

When it was time for the Curtain of Distraction in the second half, defensive tackle Jacob Rich Kongaika and running back Raleek Brown served as the distraction, bringing the trophy with them.

ASU football and the Big 12 championship trophy are in the building 👀 pic.twitter.com/1dMRjgqRnn — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) January 25, 2025

ASU cleans up the transition defense

After ASU gave up 28 points off 15 turnovers to West Virginia, 17 points off 14 turnovers to Cincinnati and 16 points off 14 turnovers to UCF, it had a tall task matching up against the Big 12’s leader in turnovers forced per game (15.61).

“It starts (with) just building your transition, getting back quickly and getting matched up fast regardless of what happens on offense. Making sure we’re identifying the threats right away, they can score in transition,” coach Bobby Hurley said at a press conference on Friday before the game. “We gotta help and we gotta get back and we gotta do it all.”

ASU was much better with its transition defense in the first half, allowing only three points off seven turnovers. The second half wasn’t as good with nine ISU points off nine ASU turnovers.