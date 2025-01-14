ASU men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley ruled out freshman guard Joson Sanon for Tuesday’s matchup against UCF.

Sanon did play in ASU’s latest contest against Baylor but in limited minutes due to an ankle injury. In 18 minutes, he scored five points on 2-of-5 field goals in ASU’s 72-66 overtime loss.

Sanon has been itching to get back on the court after missing games against Colorado and Kansas.

“He desperately wanted to play,” Hurley said Tuesday on Bickley & Marotta. “He wanted to play in the Colorado game. Now we have to make judgment calls on how he’s moving or what he looks like. And I thought he was moving fairly well in practice. Well enough to play the game versus Baylor. But the reality is the intensity of a game like that, against a team with the athletes that Baylor has, I think just shows Joson is not quite there yet.”

Hurley and his staff decided it was best to give Sanon some more time to be fully healthy.

“His lateral movement and his explosiveness is not there,” Hurley said. “So we’re going to protect him and do what’s in his best interest and he’s not going to play tonight. We’ll see what he looks like over several days leading into the weekend games. I think those games could be more realistic for him to come back.”

The Sun Devils have two road matchups this weekend, as they travel to Cincinnati on Saturday and West Virginia on Tuesday.

The freshman has averaged 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13 games played.