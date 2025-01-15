Close
ASU BASKETBALL

2025 recruit Kash Polk commits to Arizona State basketball

Jan 15, 2025, 2:44 PM

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona State landed a commitment from 2025 power forward recruit Kash Polk on Wednesday, according to SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman.

The 6-foot-8 big man from Argyle High School in Argyle, Texas, Polk is a top-50 power forward and top-250 player in the 2025 class, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

He had offers from Georgia Tech, Colorado State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Polk is the third verbal commitment in the 2025 class for head coach Bobby Hurley. ASU recently landed guard Trevor Best, who has already joined the team, as well as center Fridrik Leo Curtis. Both of those players have yet to be evaluated by 247 Sports and do not carry a ranking.

Arizona State’s frontcourt next season projects to include Jayden Quaintance, the 5-star recruit and current freshman who is not eligible to declare for the NBA Draft after this season due to his age.

The Sun Devils will lose starting power forward Basheer Jihad, a transfer from Ball State, after this season.

