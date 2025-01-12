Arizona State football landed Texas State offensive linemen Jimeto Obigbo and Nebraska’s Xander Ruggeroli and Oregon defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner on Sunday, per On3Sports’ Pete Nakos and SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman.

Obigbo only played 67 snaps for the Bobcats in 2024. He did not play in Texas State’s matchup against the Sun Devils on Sept. 12. In 2023, Obigbo was the starting right tackle for Texas State where he played 1,002 total snaps.

The 6-foot-4, 357-pound senior was a starter for the Incarnate Word Cardinals, a Division II football team, from 2021-2022. He played 967 snaps in 2022 for the Cardinals.

Obigbo and ASU offensive lineman Josh Atkins were both 2021 graduates at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

Who is X ander Ruggeroli ?

Ruggeroli is a native of Las Vegas, Nevada and went to high school at Bishop Gorman. He received offers from Washington State, Nevada and Arizona State before committing to Nebraska. He played in one game for the Cornhuskers in 2024 before redshirting.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound lineman was the No. 162 offensive tackle prospect in the country in 2024, according to 247Sports.

Who is My’Keil Gardner?

Gardner lands at ASU with four years of eligibility left. Gardner played his high school career at Liberty High School in Peoria, Arizona. He was the No. 55 defensive lineman prospect in 2023, according to 247Sports.

Gardner played in just three games in 2023, registering one tackle and used his redshirt option.

Gardner redshirted again in 2024 after suffering an unknown injury which caused him to miss the whole season.

How does Arizona State’s offensive, defensive line look headed into 2025?

Along with the additions of Obigbo and Ruggeroli, ASU will see most of their offensive line return for the 2025 season, which includes Atkins, left guard Ben Coleman, right guard Kyle Scott and right tackle Maxwell Iheanachor.

Senior center Leif Fautanu is the most notable departure for the Sun Devils, who is out of eligibility.

Gardner joins a defense that is expected to see several starters return, including defensive linemen Clayton Smith, Prince Dorbah, C.J. Fite and Zac Swanson.