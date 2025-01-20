Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

NCAA

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame in CFP championship game

Jan 20, 2025, 9:23 PM | Updated: 9:23 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Instead of crying over another collapse, Ohio State can celebrate another national title after holding off a Notre Dame comeback bid Monday night to walk away with a nailbiter of a 34-23 victory over the Fighting Irish.

Will Howard hit big-play receiver Jeremiah Smith for 56 yards on a late third-and-11 to lock down a game that had been a laugher, then turned into something else.

Trailing 31-7, Notre Dame scored two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter.

The Irish stopped Ohio State on the first two plays of the next drive and used their timeouts. But on third down, Howard found Smith in single coverage on the right sideline and dropped his best pass of the season into the hands of the second-team All-American.

It set up a field goal that started the celebration in earnest, closing out a seven-week climb from the depths of a loss to 20-point underdog Michigan to the top of college football. Ohio State will bring its sixth “natty” and first since the 2014 season back to the Horseshoe in Columbus.

Howard, a transfer-portal success story from Kansas State, threw for 231 yards and two scores, but nothing will beat the pass to Smith with everything on the line.

The receiver, who had been bottled up by Texas in the semifinals then fairly quiet for most of this game, finally got loose for the kind of play he’s been making all year. He finished with five catches for 88 yards.

Ohio State scored touchdowns on its first four possessions, then added a field goal on its fifth.

When Quinshon Judkins (100 yards, 11 carries, three TDs), a transfer from Mississippi who highlighted Ohio State’s judicious use of the ever-growing portal, busted a 70-yard run to set up the score that made it 28-7, this game looked over.

It wasn’t, and now Irish coach Marcus Freeman will have to answer a few tough questions — one about the failed fake punt in the third quarter that turned into a field goal for a 31-7 lead, the other about sending Mitch Jeter in for a short field goal attempt while down 16 and facing fourth-and-goal from the 9. It might have looked like a better call had Jeter’s kick not clanged off the left upright.

Really, though, Ohio State was the better team. The Buckeyes outgained Notre Dame 445 yards to 308. Howard completed his first 13 passes and never really got stopped. The proof: Ohio State punted a grand total of once.

NCAA

Arizona State Guard BJ Freeman vs. GCU on Nov. 14, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Brandon Cadiz

ASU basketball: BJ Freeman questionable, Amier Ali could start

Senior guard BJ Freeman is questionable for Tuesday’s matchup against West Virginia with a bone bruise in his right knee.

3 hours ago

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with players after winning the Big 12 Championship...

Kevin Zimmerman

ASU ends 2024 highly ranked in AP poll and with expectations set for next year

The final top 25 poll from The Associated Press ranks the Arizona State Sun Devils No. 7. ASU football won the Big 12 championship in 2024.

8 hours ago

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates after scoring against Notre Dame during first ha...

Associated Press

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame in CFP championship game

Ohio State can celebrate another title after holding off a Notre Dame comeback bid to walk away with a 34-23 victory over the Fighting Irish.

19 hours ago

ASU outside top 10 on way-too-early top 25s...

Damon Allred

Where is ASU football landing on way-too-early top 25 lists for 2025?

Early top 25 lists for 2025 have started to release with ASU and the Big 12 receiving the same disrespect sent their way in 2024.

1 day ago

Arizona still on outside of AP Top 25...

Arizona Sports

Arizona picks up votes but remains outside AP Top 25, Auburn unanimously takes top spot

Arizona men's basketball saw its win streak come to an end on Tuesday, but it still picked up a helping of votes in Monday's updated AP Top 25.

1 day ago

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman...

Associated Press

Ohio State, Notre Dame used humbling losses as springboards to College Football Playoff final

Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to square off in the CFP final despite losses that may have disqualified them in past formats.

1 day ago

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame in CFP championship game