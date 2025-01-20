Close
Ohio State, Notre Dame used humbling losses as springboards to College Football Playoff final

Jan 20, 2025, 8:40 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Before the first 12-team College Football Playoff even started, there were already plenty of people suggesting changes for determining future national champions.

Ohio State (13-2) and Notre Dame (14-1) aren’t quibbling, at least not this year.

Had it remained a four-team playoff, the Buckeyes’ loss to a middling Michigan team and the Irish’s defeat against Northern Illinois would likely have been deal-breakers.

“Our season would be over,” Notre Dame defensive lineman Howard Cross III said. “Now we have a chance to play in this game.”

Two of the biggest brands in the sport will square off in the CFP championship game Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will end the longest season in college football history — 150 days since starting Aug. 24.

“I think a lot of teams are starting their offseason program,” Buckeyes offensive lineman Donovan Jackson said with a laugh, “and we’re still playing.”

Ohio State will be playing for its first championship since 2014 and Notre Dame for its first since 1988.

The Buckeyes already had a one-point road loss to Oregon when, as a three-touchdown favorite, they were upset 13-10 at home by Michigan on Nov. 30. The Irish’s season appeared over before it really got started when, as a four-touchdown favorite, they lost 16-14 to Northern Illinois on Sept. 7.

Ohio State survived its crushing defeat on the strength of its four wins over top-five opponents, tied for most ever in a season. The Buckeyes have beaten Tennessee, Oregon and Texas in the playoff.

Players on both teams said they used their humbling losses as a reset.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said the journey’s twists and turns won’t mean much if his team falls short Monday.

“That’s the sobering reality of this game, that nobody cares about what you go through, and you’ve got to win that final one to finish the mission,” he said. “That’s it for our guys, and as much as some of these wins have been great wins for us, to me, it’s about winning this final game.”

Notre Dame closed the regular season with 10 straight wins, most in lopsided fashion, and its nation-leading streak has reached 13 after playoff wins over Indiana, Georgia and Penn State.

Xavier Watts, the Irish’s two-time All-America safety, said he and his teammates didn’t doubt they could bounce back after getting embarrassed in their second game.

“We went against Purdue the next week and we kind of went out there and let all our anger out,” Watts said. “Each week we just continued to improve. I just think each week we continued to get better and better and seen growth, and here we are now.”

Ohio State big favorites

Ohio State was listed as an 8.5-point favorite by BetMGM Sportsbook on Sunday. There have been two larger lines for a championship game in the CFP era. Georgia was favored by 13.5 over TCU two years ago and easily covered with a 65-7 victory. Four years ago, Alabama was favored by nine over Ohio State and won 52-24.

The Buckeyes had opened as a 9.5-point favorite.

Memories of Mercedes-Benz

Notre Dame will be making its second appearance of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Irish beat Georgia Tech 31-13 on Oct. 19, with quarterback Riley Leonard running for two touchdowns, Jeremiyah Love for one and Adon Shuler scoring on a 36-yard interception return.

The Buckeyes have bad memories of the place. The 2022 team squandered two double-digit leads and lost 42-41 to Georgia in the Peach Bowl CFP semifinal.

Point, counter-point

Ohio State has outscored its first three playoff opponents 42-0 in the first quarter. Notre Dame has gone scoreless over the first 15 minutes in its past two games.

Notre Dame has been at its best in the last four minutes of the second quarter and first four minutes of the third. The Irish have a 148-17 scoring advantage in the so-called “middle eight,” including 23-10 in their three CFP games. Ohio State has been outscored 14-10 in the middle eight.

Freeman and the Bears

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was awarded a new long-term contract last month, but that hasn’t stopped his name from being mentioned for the Chicago Bears job. The 39-year-old is 33-9 with the Irish.

“Here’s the reality: with team success comes individual recognition. To hear that the Bears have interest, it’s humbling. It’s the NFL,” he said. “But it’s also a reminder of with team success comes individual success. I have put zero thought into coaching in the NFL. All my attention has just been on getting this team prepared for every opportunity we have in front of us.”

