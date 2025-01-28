Warriors to retire former Wildcat Andre Iguodala’s jersey

Former Arizona Wildcat and four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala will have his No. 9 jersey retired by the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23 following the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors announced Tuesday.

Iguodala was a key member during the Warriors’ dynastic run of four championships in a span of seven seasons. He won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP as the Warriors beat the Cavaliers, 4-2. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in that series. He shot 52.1% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line.

For his career, Iguodala averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals. He averaged 32.1 minutes across the span of 19 seasons and sits at 20th all-time in steals in NBA history at 1,765. Iguodala shot 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Iguodala spent two years with Arizona, his freshman and sophomore seasons before declaring for the 2004 NBA Draft, where he was the ninth overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Iguodala played and started in all 30 games in his sophomore campaign. That year, the forward averaged 12.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists as he shot 45% from the field, 31.5% from 3 and 78.8% from the free-throw line.

Iguodala was a 2002-03 Pac-10 All-Freshman and a 2003-04 All-Pac-10 First Team member. He is also an Arizona men’s basketball Ring of Honor member.

Iguodala was a freshman when the Wildcats made the Elite Eight in 2003, falling to Kansas 78-75.

Iguodala’s son, Andre Iguodala II, narrated the Warriors’ tribute video announcing the jersey retirement on X.

“You’ll be the last Warrior to wear number nine. Our name lives forever,” Iguodala II said.