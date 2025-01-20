Arizona men’s basketball saw its win streak come to an end on Tuesday at Texas Tech, but it still picked up a helping of votes in Monday’s updated AP Top 25.

The Wildcats picked up 21 points, down from the previous week’s 26 and good for the seventh-most on the outside looking in. The Red Raiders, who ended the streak, took the top spot among the outsiders.

Arizona next plays two unranked teams, Oklahoma State and Colorado, before hosting No. 3 Iowa State on Jan. 27.

Auburn, meanwhile, was the nation’s one constant over the week, holding on to the top spot following 19 ranked teams losing at least once — including seven teams in the top 10.

Auburn claimed the program’s second No. 1 ranking last week and won both its games despite playing without injured big man Johni Broome. The Tigers rolled over No. 14 Mississippi State 88-66 and survived a late comeback to beat then-No. 19 Georgia 70-68.

No. 2 Duke moved up a spot after winning both of its games last week and swapped places with No. 3 Iowa State, which blew out No. 12 Kansas but lost to No. 23 West Virginia. Alabama and Florida rounded out the top five despite each losing a game last week.

Only three teams — Alabama, Florida and No. 6 Tennessee — held the same spot from a week ago. The chaotic week allowed No. 8 Michigan State to move into the top 10 for the first time this season and No. 22 Missouri into the poll for the first time since 2022-23.

Conference watch

The SEC has eight ranked teams after Georgia dropped out of the poll, including five in the top 10.

The Big Ten was next with six, followed by the Big 12 with five. The Big East and Atlantic Coast each had two ranked teams, with American Athletic and Mountain West conferences at one each.

AP Top 25

Auburn (62 first-place votes) Duke Iowa State Alabama Florida Tennessee Houston Michigan State Kentucky Marquette Purdue Kansas Texas A&M Mississippi State Oregon Ole Miss Illinois Wisconsin UConn St. John’s Michigan Missouri West Virginia Memphis Louisville (125 points)

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech (104 points), Utah State (38), Vanderbilt (35), Gonzaga (34), Georgia (30), Clemson (30), Arizona (21), Saint Mary’s (12), Cincinnati (4), Baylor (4), UC Irvine (3), Wake Forest (2), Creighton (2), Bradley (1), Maryland (1).

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

