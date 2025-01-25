Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA WILDCATS BASKETBALL

Arizona pulls away late to keep Colorado winless in Tucson since 1965

Jan 25, 2025, 4:04 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points with the help of a career-high six 3-pointers and reserve KJ Lewis scored 12 points as Arizona pulled away from Colorado for a 78-63 win on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

Caleb Love scored 10 points and Tobe Awaka grabbed 15 rebounds with seven coming on the offensive end for Arizona (13-6, 7-1 Big 12) who has won nine of its last 10 games.

The Wildcats shot 46.9% (30 for 64).

Julian Hammond III scored 19 points, Javon Ruffin scored 12 and Adrej Jakimovski 10 for Colorado (9-10, 0-8) who is still searching for its first win in the Big 12. Colorado has never beaten the Wildcats at the McKale Center and last won in Tucson 60 years ago in 1965.

Arizona led 33-31 at halftime and appeared poised to pull away with a 7-2 spurt to start the second half. Colorado responded with 7-0 run to knot it at 40 with an Elijah Malone jump shot with 14:43 remaining. But Dell’Orso responded with a 3 and Arizona gradually began to distance itself. Lewis’ layup with 6:29 left put Arizona ahead 62-51 marking the first double-digit lead of the game by either team.

Arizona on Monday hosts third-ranked Iowa State, which pulled away late in its win over ASU on Saturday.

Arizona Wildcats basketball

Arizona G Anthony Dell'Orso...

Associated Press

Arizona pulls away late to keep Colorado winless in Tucson since 1965

Anthony Dell'Orso scored 20 points with the help of six 3-pointers as Arizona pulled away from Colorado for a win on Saturday.

5 hours ago

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd...

Associated Press

Arizona knocks off Oklahoma State for Tommy Lloyd’s 100th career win

Caleb Love scored 27 points, Trey Townsend added 19 and Arizona beat Oklahoma State on Tuesday night for Tommy Lloyd's 100th victory.

4 days ago

Arizona still on outside of AP Top 25...

Arizona Sports

Arizona picks up votes but remains outside AP Top 25, Auburn unanimously takes top spot

Arizona men's basketball saw its win streak come to an end on Tuesday, but it still picked up a helping of votes in Monday's updated AP Top 25.

5 days ago

Arizona's win streak came to an end...

Associated Press

Texas Tech pulls away late to end Arizona’s 7-game win streak

Texas Tech closed with a 17-2 run to earn a win over Arizona on Saturday, ending the Wildcats' seven-game win streak.

7 days ago

Henri Veesaar #13 of the Arizona Wildcats...

Kevin Zimmerman

‘He’s a pro:’ Center Henri Veesaar emerges as Arizona finds its defensive footing

It took a convoluted path for the Arizona Wildcats to get here with redshirt sophomore center Henri Veesaar.

10 days ago

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats watches the action during the second half against th...

David Veenstra

Arizona basketball beats Baylor to continue winning streak, undefeated conference record

Arizona men’s basketball continued its winning streak and undefeated Big 12 record by beating Baylor, 81-70 on Tuesday for the program's seventh-straight win.

11 days ago

Arizona pulls away late to keep Colorado winless in Tucson since 1965