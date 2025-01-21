STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 27 points, Trey Townsend added 19 on 7-of-8 shooting and Arizona beat Oklahoma State 92-78 on Tuesday night for Tommy Lloyd’s 100th victory.

Lloyd reached the century mark in his 126th game as a head coach to tie Mark Few for the fastest to 100 wins among active head coaches at their current school.

The coach would’ve beat his Gonzaga mentor if not for Texas Tech ending a seven-game win streak the Wildcats’ last time out.

Love made 10 of his 17 shots, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, to move over 2,400 career points.

Arizona made seven of its last eight field goals in the first half, capped by Jaden Bradley’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds for a 43-39 lead. Both teams shot 50% or better in the first half, with five 3-pointers apiece, but Oklahoma State was hurt by 6-of-11 shooting at the free-throw line.

Love made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 59-48 with 15:54 left and they led by at least nine points the rest of the way. Love’s baseline floater with 7:16 left made it 80-63.

Bradley scored 12 for Arizona (12-6, 6-1 Big 12). Townsend finished in double-figure scoring for the first time since Dec. 18.

Marchelus Avery and Bryce Thompson scored 21 points apiece to lead Oklahoma State (10-8, 2-5). Abou Ousmane added 14 points and Brandon Newman had 12.

Arizona returns home to play Colorado on Saturday.

Follow @AZSports