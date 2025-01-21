Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA WILDCATS BASKETBALL

Arizona knocks off Oklahoma State for Tommy Lloyd’s 100th career win

Jan 21, 2025, 9:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 27 points, Trey Townsend added 19 on 7-of-8 shooting and Arizona beat Oklahoma State 92-78 on Tuesday night for Tommy Lloyd’s 100th victory.

Lloyd reached the century mark in his 126th game as a head coach to tie Mark Few for the fastest to 100 wins among active head coaches at their current school.

The coach would’ve beat his Gonzaga mentor if not for Texas Tech ending a seven-game win streak the Wildcats’ last time out.

Love made 10 of his 17 shots, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, to move over 2,400 career points.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona made seven of its last eight field goals in the first half, capped by Jaden Bradley’s 3-pointer in the closing seconds for a 43-39 lead. Both teams shot 50% or better in the first half, with five 3-pointers apiece, but Oklahoma State was hurt by 6-of-11 shooting at the free-throw line.

Love made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 59-48 with 15:54 left and they led by at least nine points the rest of the way. Love’s baseline floater with 7:16 left made it 80-63.

Bradley scored 12 for Arizona (12-6, 6-1 Big 12). Townsend finished in double-figure scoring for the first time since Dec. 18.

Marchelus Avery and Bryce Thompson scored 21 points apiece to lead Oklahoma State (10-8, 2-5). Abou Ousmane added 14 points and Brandon Newman had 12.

Arizona returns home to play Colorado on Saturday.

Arizona Wildcats basketball

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd...

Associated Press

Arizona knocks off Oklahoma State for Tommy Lloyd’s 100th career win

Caleb Love scored 27 points, Trey Townsend added 19 and Arizona beat Oklahoma State on Tuesday night for Tommy Lloyd's 100th victory.

1 day ago

Arizona still on outside of AP Top 25...

Arizona Sports

Arizona picks up votes but remains outside AP Top 25, Auburn unanimously takes top spot

Arizona men's basketball saw its win streak come to an end on Tuesday, but it still picked up a helping of votes in Monday's updated AP Top 25.

3 days ago

Arizona's win streak came to an end...

Associated Press

Texas Tech pulls away late to end Arizona’s 7-game win streak

Texas Tech closed with a 17-2 run to earn a win over Arizona on Saturday, ending the Wildcats' seven-game win streak.

5 days ago

Henri Veesaar #13 of the Arizona Wildcats...

Kevin Zimmerman

‘He’s a pro:’ Center Henri Veesaar emerges as Arizona finds its defensive footing

It took a convoluted path for the Arizona Wildcats to get here with redshirt sophomore center Henri Veesaar.

8 days ago

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats watches the action during the second half against th...

David Veenstra

Arizona basketball beats Baylor to continue winning streak, undefeated conference record

Arizona men’s basketball continued its winning streak and undefeated Big 12 record by beating Baylor, 81-70 on Tuesday for the program's seventh-straight win.

8 days ago

Caleb Love #1, Henri Veesaar #13, and Trey Townsend #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrate in the sec...

Arizona Sports

Arizona hoops sniffing AP top 25 again with 4-0 start in Big 12

The Arizona Wildcats remain with No. 2 Iowa State and No. 10 Houston as Big 12 teams that remain undefeated through four conference games.

10 days ago

Arizona knocks off Oklahoma State for Tommy Lloyd’s 100th career win