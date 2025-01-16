Cardinals sign former Eagles WR Quez Watkins to future contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins to a future contract, the club announced on Thursday.

Watkins, 26, spent the first four years (2020-23) with the Eagles after they took him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He racked up 98 catches for 1,249 yards and six touchdown receptions during his Eagles tenure.

His most productive season was in 2021 with 12 starts in 17 games played, 43 catches and 647 yards.

Watkins caught one pass for eight yards during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has some familiarity with Watkins as Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator from 2021-22. Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis spent the same two years on Philadelphia’s staff as a linebackers coach.

After the 2023 season, Watkins signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, although he did not make the 53-man roster. He re-signed onto the practice squad, which is where he spent the season.

His speed was a weapon coming out of college, as he ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Cardinals on Thursday also signed wide receiver Trishton Jackson to a future contract.

Jackson spent last season on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad and played in two regular season games. He participated in seven games during the 2023 season, catching two passes for nine yards.

Jackson went undrafted in 2020 after playing college ball at Michigan State and Syracuse.

The Cardinals previously signed cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, linebacker Elliott Brown and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis to futures contracts on Monday.

