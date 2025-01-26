Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are going for a three-peat in a Super Bowl rematch.

This time, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles and Chiefs will face off for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Kansas City aims to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Eagles two years ago at State Farm Stadium in Arizona and a 25-22 overtime win over San Francisco in Las Vegas last season.

The two-time Super Bowl and NFL MVP led Kansas City to a 32-29 win over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, eliminating Buffalo for the fourth time in five years.

“It’s not about one guy, it’s not about a couple guys, it’s about the whole team,” Mahomes said.

Earlier, the Eagles ran past the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC title game behind seven rushing touchdowns, including three apiece from Barkley and Hurts.

It will be the 10th Super Bowl rematch and fifth within a five-year span. The winners of the four rematches within five years were the teams that won the first meeting, including the Chiefs over the 49ers last season.

Barkley had another 60-yard touchdown run plus two other rushing scores, finishing with 118 yards. His third TD from 60 yards or more in two weeks came on Philadelphia’s first play from scrimmage. No other player has three TDs of at least 60 yards in a playoff career.

“I always dreamed about it but the dream wasn’t about just getting there, it was to win it,” Barkley said of the Super Bowl.

Playing with an injured knee, Hurts threw for 246 yards and one touchdown to go with his three rushing scores.

“How about our quarterback,” coach Nick Sirianni shouted from the stage after the presentation of the George Halas Trophy. “He’s a stud. I knew he would play that way. I knew it. Don’t doubt him. All he does is win.”

The 55 points Philadelphia scored are the most by any team in a conference championship game since the 1970 merger.

The Eagles (17-3) are aiming for their second Super Bowl title in five tries. Backup quarterback Nick Foles led them to a 41-33 victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots seven years ago. Foles presented owner Jeffrey Lurie with the Halas trophy.

“We’re there to win it,” Lurie said about going back to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs (17-2) are 4-2 in the Super Bowl and making their fourth appearance in five years.

Chiefs eliminate Bill again

It’s the fourth time since January 2021 that the Chiefs have ended the Bills’ season in the playoffs. And like all the rest, it came after a heavyweight fight between two of the top teams in the AFC, one that was tied 29-all after Allen found Curtis Samuel in the back of the end zone to set up a little more drama at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes was simply unflappable, though. He completed four consecutive passes on the ensuing possession, setting up Harrison Butker’s go-ahead field goal with 3:33 left and putting the Bills in another do-or-die situation in Kansas City.

Allen got their drive going by running for a first down, but his next two throws were batted at the line of scrimmage and fell incomplete. He hit Amari Cooper for a short gain on third down, and the Bills chose to go for it — they were 4 of 5 on fourth down at that point — and the Kansas City blitz forced Allen to loft up a prayer that Dalton Kincaid could not catch.

The Chiefs took over, picked up a couple of first downs and began to celebrate once again.

Mahomes threw for 245 yards and a touchdown on Sunday night.

Kareem Hunt had a touchdown run and Xavier Worthy had six catches for 85 yards and a score for Kansas City, which became the fourth franchise to reach three consecutive Super Bowls with its ninth consecutive playoff victory.

Allen threw for 237 yards and two scores for Buffalo. James Cook ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

The Bills still have not been to the Super Bowl since a run of four straight during the 1990-93 seasons.

The Bills and Chiefs have become well acquainted over the years, meeting seven times since Kansas City beat Buffalo under the exact same circumstances — the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium — to reach the Super Bowl in January 2021.

Buffalo had won all four games in the regular season. Kansas City had won the three that mattered in the postseason.

