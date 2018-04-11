The Arizona Cardinals signed tight end Bryce Williams to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced.

Williams went undrafted out of East Carolina in 2016 and latched on with the New England Patriots before spending his rookie season on the practice squad of the Rams. He bounced between Los Angeles, the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers last offseason before the Panthers released him on Sept. 1.

He has not made an NFL game appearance.

In college at East Carolina, he caught 96 balls for 1,040 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons. Williams began his college career at Marshall.

The Cardinals’ tight end position remains thin heading into 2018.

Troy Niklas signed with the Patriots in free agency, and veteran Jermaine Gresham could be out a significant period after he tore his Achilles in the 2017 season finale.

Arizona returns fourth-year pro Gabe Holmes and second-year pro Ricky Seals-Jones, who recorded 12 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns after going undrafted in 2017.

Follow @AZSports