Behind Enemy Lines: Cardinals travel to seven-win Chargers

After a home loss to the one-win Oakland Raiders, the Arizona Cardinals might have hit rock bottom this season.

Up next is a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, who had won six games in a row before a loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Even so, the Chargers sit at 7-3 and currently occupy the top wild card spot in the AFC.

Quarterback Philip Rivers has thrown for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns compared to six interceptions while running back Melvin Gordon has added 741 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Here’s what’s going on in Chargers Nation as the team prepares to face the 2-8 Cardinals, whose only road win was a 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Tuesday, November 20

• Chargers expected to make changes on offensive line, punt return team after costly mistakes against the Broncos (ChargersWire.com)

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said the team would be making changes to its punt return team this week after allowing a successful fake for a second consecutive week.

“We left the defense out there some yesterday,” Lynn said. “We ran punt safe some yesterday. The one time we didn’t we got faked on, so yeah, there’s some things we’re going to do differently there.”

Right tackle Sam Tevi also struggled against Von Miller and the Broncos’ defensive line. With Chandler Jones (10 1/2 sacks) as this week’s matchup, the Chargers could return Joe Barksdale to the starting right tackle role.

• Chargers fall one spot in USA Today power rankings (ChargersWire.com)

USA Today believes the Chargers are still the sixth-best team in the NFL despite the loss to the Broncos.

Here’s what USA Today had to say about the Chargers, with a not-so-subtle jab at the Cardinals: “If Keenan Allen has determined the Broncos “suck,” can’t wait to get his assessment of the Bolts’ upcoming opponent — the 2-8 Cardinals.”

• Chargers’ Joey Bosa took more than baby steps in season debut and now aims to hit his stride (Los Angeles Times)

Chargers star defensive lineman Joey Bosa said he was sore after making his season debut on Sunday, but said his left foot — the one that sidelined him the first 10 weeks of the season — was “all right.”

Bosa played 31 snaps against the Broncos, which was about twice as many as expected.

Bosa had just one tackle and a quarterback hit in the loss.

With a struggling Cardinals’ offensive line upcoming, Bosa could break out this week.

“I think this week will be great for preparation,” he said. “It will be much more about getting ready to play football than worrying about if my foot can withstand it.”

• Chargers’ poor run defense has returned and won’t leave (Fansided/BoltBeat)

The Chargers finished with the second-worst rush defense in the NFL last season. They could be trending in that direction again, especially after a strong performance from Denver’s Phillip Lindsay.

Lindsay rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries.

Injuries are starting to pile up for the Chargers’ defense. Linebacker Denzel Perryman and defensive tackle Corey Liuget have suffered season-ending knee injuries the past two weeks.

Cardinals running back David Johnson, meanwhile, recorded his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against the Raiders, finishing with 137 yards.

Follow @AZSports