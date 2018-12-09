Likens: Manny Wilkins isn’t about to walk away from Las Vegas with a loss

For ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins, the Las Vegas Bowl means more than just a bowl game.

It’s the senior’s final game as a Sun Devil and the final mark on his legacy at ASU.

The emotions may run high for the QB come gametime, but that won’t limit his play once he steps out onto the field.

“Manny is a fierce competitor, you don’t have to worry about Manny not being ready to play in this game,” offensive coordinator Rob Likens said Wednesday of Wilkins. “The last thing he could ever envision is him walking off his last game in college losing a football game as the losing quarterback.”

This season, Wilkins has been on a tear.

He’s set career highs in yards per pass attempt (8.00) and passer rating (145.3), while he’s been smart with the football, throwing just four interceptions. His 19 touchdowns are one shy of his 2017 totals. Wilkins is flirting with a new school record as well. The QB is currently tied with former ASU quarterback Taylor Kelly for the highest career completion percentage in school history at 63.3 percent.

That’s a great sign for the Sun Devils, who will need everything they can get from the quarterback as Fresno State possesses a stout defense.

“Statistically they are the best defense we’ll face and they’re athletic, they’re long … they make it hard for you,” Likens said. “They’re giving up 13 points a game over a 13-game season. That’s like incredible. ESPN picked us to lose by 16 points so that’s where we stand right now… That’s the belief and that’s the perception of how good they are.

“Fresno is having one of those years. They could have been in our conference and easily been all the way ‘til the end fighting for the conference championship. They’re good.”

The Bulldogs (11-2) are tied for second with Clemson among the NCAA in points allowed (13.7) and total points (178). They’ve also been ball hawks on defense, recording 17 interceptions, tied for fifth.

And although those numbers may seem daunting to some — especially without lead wide receiver N’Keal Harry on the field — Likens knows what he’ll be getting from his senior quarterback: his all.

“I think it’s extremely important to him and it’s also an investment in his future,” Likens said. “I’m sure he wants to play at the next level and he doesn’t want to go out there and lay an egg on national TV on his last ball game. So I think he’s going to be very, very excited to play and that’s all I’ve seen from him.

“His willingness to prepare for this game has been really good.”

