Arizona’s Sean Miller tells reporter, ‘You can drive back to Phoenix’

Questions for Arizona head coach Sean Miller regarding a Yahoo! Sports report saying that he would be subpoenaed in a federal trial regarding basketball recruiting were harshly shot down on Tuesday.

Miller delivered quite the soundbite following a question from an ABC15 reporter based out of Phoenix.

One day after reports surfaced that Arizona Men’s Basketball Coach Sean Miller will be subpoenaed for a federal trial related to college basketball, I tried to ask him about it 2x today. At one point he told me “No comment. You can drive back to Phoenix.” @abc15 @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/gdezPSae89 — Mike Pelton (@MikePeltonABC15) February 26, 2019

“No comment,” he snapped. “You can drive back to Phoenix.”

The report of the subpoena was substantiated by wiretapped conversations linking Miller to sports agent Christian Dawkins, who will stand trial in April.

Former Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson took a plea bargain in January for charges stemming from recruiting corruption.

Miller has avoided questions regarding any open criminal cases related to the Arizona basketball program so far this season.

Arizona has three games left in the regular season including the season finale against Arizona State on March 9.

Follow @GrandpaKeebs