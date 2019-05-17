Former Arizona State forward Vitaliy Shibel lands at UNLV

The UNLV basketball program added graduate transfers Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State and Elijah Mitrou-Long from Texas, the team announced Thursday.

Both players will be eligible during new Runnin’ Rebels coach T.J. Otzelberger’s first season in 2019-20.

“We are looking forward to having Vitaliy in our program,” Otzelberger said in a statement. “He has valuable experience as a starter in a winning, successful program and has the ability to shoot from the outside as well as play inside because of his unique combination of size and skill.

“He is a great person and a tireless worker. We expect him to make an immediate contribution.”

Shibel, a 6-9 Ukrainian forward, had a limited role with the Sun Devils last season, playing sparingly in 17 games.

He started the first 11 games and played all 32 as a redshirt freshman in 2017-18, when the Sun Devils were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation. Shibel averaged 1.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and shot 34.5% from the floor that season.

He averaged just 3.0 minutes per game in 2018-19.

