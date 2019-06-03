Sun Devil basketball to play Tip-Off Tournament in Connecticut

Bobby Hurley and ASU basketball will travel to Connecticut this upcoming season as they were included in the field for the 2019 Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena.

They’ll rematch with St. John’s, whom the Sun Devils played in last season’s NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio and defeated 74-65. That game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23.

ASU could then play NCAA champion Virginia or UMass the next day. The tournament includes eight schools who will compete in two four-team brackets. It will include “campus round games” ahead of the games at Mohegan Sun Arena. As part of the campus games, ASU will host Central Connecticut State on Nov. 14 and Rider on Nov. 17.

The trip will add to a November slate for Hurley and the Sun Devils that will take them all the way to China, where they’ll play the Colorado Buffaloes in the Pac-12 China Game.

Dating back two seasons, ASU basketball is 12-0 in November with wins over ranked Mississippi State and Xavier. The Sun Devils are 20-5 in November in four years under Hurley.

