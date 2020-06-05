Michael Jordan dunks with $100 million commitment to fight racism

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand committed $100 million over the next 10 years to causes that ensure “racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

The brand released a statement Friday about what it will do to fight racism after the death of George Floyd. A black man, Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests around the country, some of which became violent.

“Jordan Brand is us, the Black Community,” the company’s statement began. “Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.

“It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same,” the Jordan Brand statement continued. “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

On Sunday, Jordan released his first statement following Floyd’s death on his shoe brand account and through the NBA team he owns, the Charlotte Hornets.

“I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration,” it read. “I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

Twitter users applauded Jordan’s monetary commitment to the cause on Friday.

