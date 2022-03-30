Cardinals Corner podcast: The A.J. Green dilemma

Free agent wide receiver A.J. Green is an interesting dilemma for the Arizona Cardinals.

While the optics of last season — notably the Week 7 blunder against the Green Bay Packers — remain fresh in a lot of people’s brains, the wideout still produced decent numbers as the team’s No. 2 option opposite DeAndre Hopkins.

But when the team needed him most down the stretch, Green regressed in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense despite being the No. 1 WR with Hopkins on the shelf for most of the second half of the season due to injuries.

That begs the question: Should the Cardinals run it back with Green or look elsewhere in the free-agent pool?

Tyler Drake and Erik Ruby take a closer look at Green while also playing a new game called “What Matters More?” which focuses on the latest comments from quarterback Kyler Murray and the team’s most recent signings on Cardinals Corner, an Arizona Sports podcast.

The Cardinals Corner podcast kicked off earlier this offseason with the mission of bringing all things Arizona to the table.

