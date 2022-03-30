Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
98.7 Arizona Sports
CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals Corner podcast: The A.J. Green dilemma

Mar 30, 2022, 6:55 AM | Updated: 8:22 am
Arizona Cardinals WR A.J. Green warms up ahead of practice Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Tempe. (Tyle...
Arizona Cardinals WR A.J. Green warms up ahead of practice Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Free agent wide receiver A.J. Green is an interesting dilemma for the Arizona Cardinals.

While the optics of last season — notably the Week 7 blunder against the Green Bay Packers — remain fresh in a lot of people’s brains, the wideout still produced decent numbers as the team’s No. 2 option opposite DeAndre Hopkins.

But when the team needed him most down the stretch, Green regressed in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense despite being the No. 1 WR with Hopkins on the shelf for most of the second half of the season due to injuries.

RELATED STORIES

That begs the question: Should the Cardinals run it back with Green or look elsewhere in the free-agent pool?

Tyler Drake and Erik Ruby take a closer look at Green while also playing a new game called “What Matters More?” which focuses on the latest comments from quarterback Kyler Murray and the team’s most recent signings on Cardinals Corner, an Arizona Sports podcast.

The Cardinals Corner podcast kicked off earlier this offseason with the mission of bringing all things Arizona to the table.

Cardinals Corner

General manager Steve Keim of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Indianap...
Tyler Drake

Free agency reset: Arizona Cardinals still with numerous holes to fill

While other teams were quick to make a splash, the Cardinals have stayed patient in their free-agent signings this offseason.
7 days ago
Kyler Murray #1 and Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrate a touchdown against the Jacks...
Tyler Drake

Colt McCoy ‘grateful’ to get back to work with Cardinals, Kyler Murray

Colt McCoy is "grateful" to be back with a Cardinals team he feels is close to breaking through and thankful to be alongside QB Kyler Murray.
8 days ago
Jordan Hicks #58 of the Arizona Cardinals forces Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars to...
Tyler Drake

Jordan Hicks ‘was ready’ for Arizona Cardinals release this offseason

The writing was on the wall for former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks that his time was likely over in the desert.
9 days ago
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray warms up ahead of practice Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Tempe. (Tyle...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals Corner podcast: QB Kyler Murray’s agent speaks his mind

The NFL landscape has changed drastically over the past few days and QB Kyler Murray's agent is taking notice.
9 days ago
Chandler Jones #55 of the Arizona Cardinals in action against the Seattle Seahawks during the secon...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Gardeck: It’ll take a group effort to replace Chandler Jones

Chandler Jones' departure leaves a big void to fill on and off the field for the Arizona Cardinals and their linebackers room.
9 days ago
Dennis Gardeck #45 of the Arizona Cardinals in action against Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giant...
Tyler Drake

No rehab, no problem: Cardinals’ Dennis Gardeck ‘able to breathe’ again

Cardinals OLB Dennis Gardeck is feeling like his old self again following his road back from a 2020 ACL tear and a new three-year deal.
9 days ago
Cardinals Corner podcast: The A.J. Green dilemma