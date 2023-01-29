Close
Jan 29, 2023, 8:27 AM | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 3:18 pm
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The countdown to Super Bowl LVII is here and we want to give you access to the most in-demand events happening in the Valley.

Register below and listen to Arizona Sports 98.7 for your name February 6-10 to become a qualifier for your chance to win the following:

  • (2) two VIP tickets to FanDuel Party
  • (2) two tickets to Bud Light Music Fest
  • (2) two tickets to the Super Bowl Experience
  • And….(2) tickets to Super Bowl LVII 

 

