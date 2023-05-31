The Arizona State Sun Devils will begin the Kenny Dillingham era with a favorable schedule of four home games in a row. Two of their nonconference games — against Oklahoma State and Fresno State — will air on FS1.

Pac-12 teams released their 2023 football schedules in January but announced early-season TV appointments and start times on Wednesday.

ASU will kick off conference play by hosting the USC Trojans on Sept. 23. The Trojans finished the 2022 season ranked 12th in the nation.

Arizona State will host its three nonconference games before that matchup against USC.

It opens on Thursday, Aug. 31, against Southern Utah before Oklahoma State (Sept. 9) and Fresno State (Sept. 16) visit Sun Devil Stadium.

ASU also closes the year with two home games, against Oregon on Nov. 18 and rival Arizona on Nov. 25.

That means the heart of the schedule includes four of six games on the road. The front-half of that stretch on paper seems reasonable.

After hosting USC in the Pac-12 opener, the Sun Devils visit a California team that went 4-8 last year, host a rebuilding Colorado squad that won a single game in 2022, then have a Week 7 bye.

Coming out of that break, Arizona State visits Washington, hosts Washington State, and then heads to Utah and UCLA before returning home for the last two games.

The Sun Devils, who went 3-9 last season, enter the year with significant turnover and a fresh start with Dillingham, the former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator, who is entering his first season after Herm Edwards’ tenure ended weeks into 2022.

Arizona State Sun Devils 2023 football schedule

All times Arizona local time (MST)

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 31

Southern Utah at Arizona State – 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Week 2

Saturday: Sept. 9

Oklahoma State at Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Week 3

Saturday: Sept. 16

Fresno State vs. Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Week 4

Sat., Sept 23

USC at Arizona State

Week 5

Sat. Sept. 30 Arizona State at California

Week 6

Sat., Oct. 7

Colorado at Arizona State

Week 7

BYE

Week 8

Sat., Oct. 21

Arizona State at Washington

Week 9

Sat., Oct. 28

Washington State at Arizona State

Week 10

Sat., Nov. 4

Arizona State at Utah

Week 11

Sat., Nov. 11

Arizona State at UCLA

Week 12

Sat., Nov. 18

Oregon at Arizona State

Week 13

Sat., Nov. 25

Arizona at Arizona State

Week 14

Fri., Dec. 1

2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game ABC 5:00 p.m. PT

