2023 Pac-12 football schedule: Wildcats release early season start times

May 31, 2023, 11:48 AM

Jedd Fisch, Arizona Wildcats head football coach...

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats looks over his play card during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Arizona Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Wildcats’ most visible nonconference game in the 2023 football season will include a 4:30 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network against Mississippi State.

Their other two games to begin the season, an opener hosting Northern Arizona and Week 3 game against UTEP, will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 teams released their 2023 football schedules in January but announced early-season TV appointments and start times on Wednesday.

Arizona hosts Northern Arizona on Sept. 2 to kick off the 2023 season, which is followed in nonconference play with a visit to Mississippi State (Sept. 9) and then a home game against UTEP (Sept. 16).

The Wildcats have a favorable schedule in terms of getting tougher teams at home. Washington (Sept. 30), Oregon State (Oct. 28), UCLA (Nov. 4) and Utah (Nov. 18) all visit Tucson in 2023.

All four of those teams finished in the top-half of the Pac-12 in 2022. Arizona will also miss playing Oregon this season.

Head coach Jedd Fisch’s team gets 2022 one-win Colorado and three-win ASU on the road. That game in Tempe against the rival Sun Devils will wrap Arizona’s regular season on Nov. 25.

The toughest matchup of the conference slate is a visit to face the USC Trojans in Week 6.

The Wildcats will have a bye in Week 8.

Here’s a look at Arizona’s full 2023 schedule.

Arizona Wildcats 2023 football schedule

All times Arizona local time (MST)

Week 1

Saturday, Sept. 2

Northern Arizona at Arizona – 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Week 2

Saturday: Sept. 9

Arizona at Mississippi State – 4:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Week 3

Saturday: Sept. 16

UTEP at Arizona – 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Week 4

Sat., Sept. 23

Arizona at Stanford

Week 5

Sat. Sept. 30

Washington at Arizona

Week 6

Sat., Oct. 7

Arizona at USC – ESPN platform TBD

Week 7

Sat., Oct. 14

Arizona at Washington State

Week 8

BYE

Week 9

Sat., Oct. 28

Oregon State at Arizona

Week 10

Sat., Nov. 4

UCLA at Arizona

Week 11

Sat., Nov. 11

Arizona at Colorado

Week 12

Sat., Nov. 18

Utah at Arizona

Week 13

Sat., Nov. 25

Arizona at Arizona State

Week 14

Fri., Dec. 1

2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game – 5 p.m. PT (ABC)

