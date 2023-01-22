Close
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz surprises Super Bowl LVII kid Julia Crossley from Gilbert

Jan 22, 2023, 7:07 AM
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The NFL on Tuesday announced that 12-year-old Gilbert resident Julia Crossley will be this year’s NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid and will be the official ambassador during Super Bowl Week in the Valley.

Crossley will be honored on the broadcast during the second half of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12.

Last Monday, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and mascot Big Red surprised Crossley along with the hosts of ABC’s Good Morning America.

She will also serve as a kid correspondent for Good Morning America during the week leading up to the big game, where the youngster will attend the Super Bowl Experience, as well as interview players and celebrities on the red carpet at the NFL Honors.

Crossley was selected due to her passion for creating a healthier community for her school, having become a leader via her involvement with the “Fuel Up to Play 60” program — the country’s largest in-school physical activity and nutrition program, according to a press release.

She has both volunteered and helped others learn how to stay physically active and healthy for a minimum of 60 minutes per day.

Crossley was part of a breakfast cookoff in which she and her classmates showed other students what a healthy breakfast looks like.

She also plays flag football in addition to helping host fun runs at her school throughout the year in order to demonstrate how enjoyable physical activity can be.

