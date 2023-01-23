Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
HABOOB

Patrick Beverley interrupted Damian Lillard’s free throw to jabber, earns tech

Jan 23, 2023, 11:10 AM | Updated: 12:00 pm
Haboob Blog's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

We are back at the Haboob Blog with our regularly scheduled Patrick Beverley update.

This time, it’s to remind everyone — if that’s needed — that point guard Chris Paul is not the only high-profile guard who has drawn the interest of the current Los Angeles Lakers instigator.

On Sunday night, Beverley was back in the limelight when he and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard began talking around a foul call in the first half of the game. As Lillard continued the conversation and readied to take his second foul shot, Beverley decided to walk into the lane to disrupt the free-throw attempt.

Very unsurprisingly, that decision drew a technical foul.

Here is how the Lakers broadcast perceived the relationship, with a recent note that the two had a Twitter-centric dustup after Beverley had gone on TV and called Suns guard Chris Paul a traffic cone during last postseason.

RELATED STORIES

Back to Sunday night, the score was within a few possessions at the time of Beverley’s foul-line interruption. The game swung to Portland’s advantage with a 45-13 second quarter, but that run didn’t hold past halftime.

The Lakers won the second half 75-41 in what we’re guessing could be one of the worst losses of the season for the Trail Blazers, who with the loss dropped behind Los Angeles to 13th in the Western Conference standings.

Beverley did not let that result go quietly into the night, making sure to tease Lillard’s “Dame time” celebration by checking his broken watch.

Beverley’s postgame press conference touched on the dustup between the two, and Lillard did not leave the Lakers guard’s back-and-forth with a reporter go unanswered on his end.

Of course, PatBev did not leave that be.

Penguin Air

Haboob

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort speaks with reporters during his introductory press conference...
Jake Anderson

New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was almost an FBI agent before joining NFL

Before embarking on a prosperous NFL career, new Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort almost became an FBI agent.
7 days ago
Follow @AZSports...
Haboob Blog

Popeyes meme kid receives NIL deal 10 years later

After becoming an unwanted internet sensation, the Popeyes meme kid, Dieunerst Collin, gets an NIL deal to turn his meme into a dream.
11 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) stretches during an NFL football training camp p...
Associated Press

Gronk will try live field goal for Super Bowl FanDuel ad

Former tight end Rob Gronkowski will attempt to make a field goal in Arizona during a live Super Bowl television commercial for FanDuel.
15 days ago
(Screenshot/Justin Spears Twitter)...
Wills Rice

Bill Walton presented custom chair to call Arizona-Washington State game

If you are a college basketball fan, you probably either love or hate when Bill Walton is announcing your team's game.
17 days ago
Follow @AZSports...
Haboob Blog

Someone shipped J.J. Watt a taxidermied badger in a box

Imagine opening a box to find a taxidermied badger, belly-up. That's what Cardinals DE J.J. Watt found Thursday.
19 days ago
Follow @AZSports...
Arizona Sports

The funny and wacky of Arizona sports in 2022

It's not just about wins and losses. The Arizona sports landscape provided LOLs and LMAOs in the past year, too.
25 days ago
Patrick Beverley interrupted Damian Lillard’s free throw to jabber, earns tech