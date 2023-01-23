We are back at the Haboob Blog with our regularly scheduled Patrick Beverley update.

This time, it’s to remind everyone — if that’s needed — that point guard Chris Paul is not the only high-profile guard who has drawn the interest of the current Los Angeles Lakers instigator.

On Sunday night, Beverley was back in the limelight when he and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard began talking around a foul call in the first half of the game. As Lillard continued the conversation and readied to take his second foul shot, Beverley decided to walk into the lane to disrupt the free-throw attempt.

Very unsurprisingly, that decision drew a technical foul.

Here is how the Lakers broadcast perceived the relationship, with a recent note that the two had a Twitter-centric dustup after Beverley had gone on TV and called Suns guard Chris Paul a traffic cone during last postseason.

@patbev21 what CP do to you? — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

Bra on TV acting like his word law. Speaking on private convos and praying on mfs downfall. This weird behavior smh 🤷🏽‍♂️ … I ain’t got a horse in the race https://t.co/F6Cln8BBst — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

Back to Sunday night, the score was within a few possessions at the time of Beverley’s foul-line interruption. The game swung to Portland’s advantage with a 45-13 second quarter, but that run didn’t hold past halftime.

The Lakers won the second half 75-41 in what we’re guessing could be one of the worst losses of the season for the Trail Blazers, who with the loss dropped behind Los Angeles to 13th in the Western Conference standings.

Beverley did not let that result go quietly into the night, making sure to tease Lillard’s “Dame time” celebration by checking his broken watch.

Patrick Beverley said Damian Lillard’s watch is broken 😭 pic.twitter.com/7UMXIKnpDZ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 23, 2023

Beverley’s postgame press conference touched on the dustup between the two, and Lillard did not leave the Lakers guard’s back-and-forth with a reporter go unanswered on his end.

Con man. Flip from above the rim https://t.co/EpKvfyY3VG — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 23, 2023

Of course, PatBev did not leave that be.

He mad. Entertaining — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 23, 2023

