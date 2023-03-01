ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL
ASU men’s hoops firmly on bubble of making NCAA Tournament
Arizona State men’s basketball finds itself firmly on the bubble heading into the regular season’s last weekend ahead of next week’s Pac-12 Conference Tournament.
ASU is coming off without a doubt its best performance of the year, an 89-88 upset of then-No. 7 Arizona on a half-court buzzer-beater from Desmond Cambridge Jr. at the McKale Center in Tucson.
And with the Sun Devils’ record now at 20-9 (11-7 Pac-12), head coach Bobby Hurley and Co. have two more Quad 1 games on the road against the L.A. schools to close out the season.
ASU will visit the No. 4 UCLA Bruins on Thursday at 7 p.m. and USC Trojans (NET ranking No. 46) on Saturday at 9 p.m., with both contests being broadcast on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats (24-5, 13-5) are coming off the aforementioned loss, which only saw head coach Tommy Lloyd’s side drop one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings to No. 8.
As things stand, a little over half of all bracketologists around the country have ASU making the big dance, while all have Arizona as a top-3 seed.
With the help of BracketMatrix.com and the NCAA’s website, here’s a look at the NCAA Tournament résumés for both the Sun Devils and Wildcats ASU, and where they are being projected heading into a road set against the Washington schools this week.
Arizona State NCAA Tournament résumé
Overall record: 20-9
# of brackets included in BracketMatrix.com (out of 110): 60
BracketMatrix.com composite seed (average seeding): 11 (11.08)
Highest seed: 11
NET ranking: 61st
Quadrant 1 record: 4-3
Quadrant 2 record: 5-5
Quadrant 3 record: 4-0
Quadrant 4 record: 7-1
Arizona NCAA Tournament résumé
Overall record: 24-5
# of brackets included in BracketMatrix.com (out of 110): 110
BracketMatrix.com composite seeding (average seeding): 2 (2.31)
Highest seed: 2
NET ranking: 11th
Quadrant 1 record: 7-2
Quadrant 2 record: 6-3
Quadrant 3 record: 3-0
Quadrant 4 record: 8-0