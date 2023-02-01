Arizona State men’s basketball finds itself on a downward skid over the last two weeks after bursting out to one of the greatest starts in program history at 15-3 (6-1 Pac-12).

But following a four-game losing streak to both the L.A. and Washington schools, the Sun Devils have fallen from second to sixth in the conference standings at 15-7 (6-5).

ASU will have an opportunity to sweep the season series over the Oregon schools this week, with the Beavers coming to Tempe on Thursday and the Ducks coming to Desert Financial Arena on Saturday.

And with the gauntlet of Colorado and Utah at home, followed by Arizona, No. 9 UCLA and USC all on the road to end the season, it’s now or never for Bobby Hurley and Co., who must start winning now to have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats (19-3, 8-3) have ascended to the No. 5 team in the country and second place in the Pac-12 after sweeping the L.A. and Washington schools.

As things stand, almost half of all bracketologists around the country have ASU making the big dance, while all have Arizona as a top-2 seed.

With the help of BracketMatrix.com and the NCAA’s website, here’s a look at the NCAA Tournament résumés for both the Sun Devils and Wildcats ASU, and where they are being projected heading into a road set against the Washington schools this week.

Arizona State NCAA Tournament résumé

Overall record: 15-7

# of brackets included in BracketMatrix.com (out of 81): 38

BracketMatrix.com composite seed (average seeding): 11 (10.78)

Highest seed: 9

NET ranking: 64th

Strength of schedule: 62nd

Quadrant 1 record: 3-3

Quadrant 2 record: 3-3

Quadrant 3 record: 4-0

Quadrant 4 record: 5-1

Arizona NCAA Tournament résumé

Overall record: 19-3

# of brackets included in BracketMatrix.com (out of 81): 81

BracketMatrix.com composite seeding (average seeding): 2 (1.75)

Highest seed: 1

NET ranking: 10th

Strength of schedule: 30th

Quadrant 1 record: 7-2

Quadrant 2 record: 3-1

Quadrant 3 record: 3-0

Quadrant 4 record: 6-0

