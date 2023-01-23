Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
GOLF

J.J. Watt, Larry Fitzgerald set to play in Annexus Pro-Am at WM Phoenix Open

Jan 23, 2023, 3:55 PM
Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Former Arizona Cardinals J.J. Watt and Larry Fitzgerald will be among those teeing it up at the Annexus Pro-Am ahead of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

Pittsburgh Steelers great and Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is also set to attend the pro-am.

For Fitzgerald, this has become a yearly tradition of sorts.

The other two, not so much.

While Bettis is making his second appearance at the tournament, this marks Watt’s first.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Watt, who led the Cardinals in sacks and QB hits on top of welcoming his first child, Koa, into the world in what was his final NFL season.

In his 12-year career, Watt nabbed five Pro Bowls, led the league in sacks twice, was named First Team All-Pro five times, received NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors three times, was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and is a member on the the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

RELATED STORIES

Fitzgerald has gotten his Pickle Ball and NFL broadcasting on since stepping away from the game after 17 NFL seasons. Over that span, the wideout notched 11 Pro Bowls and a First Team All-Pro.

He also led the NFL twice in receptions and twice in receiving touchdowns. Additionally, Fitzgerald won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2016 and is ranked second all-time in NFL receiving yards with 17,492.

Bettis spent 13 years in the NFL, racking up six Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pros, an NFL rushing title, a Super Bowl victory and a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nod.

The running back recorded 13,662 rushing yards over the course of his career.

The trio joins Michael Phelps, Albert Pujols and Emmitt Smith in this year’s tournament.

Life Changer Loans

Golf

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning during the final round of The American E...
Associated Press

ASU golf alumnus Jon Rahm wins AmEx tournament by 1 stroke

ASU golf alumnus Jon Rahm won The American Express tournament by one stroke on Sunday, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year.
2 days ago
Justin Thomas poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in...
Tyler Drake

Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris headline latest commits for 2023 WM Phoenix Open

Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris are among the third wave of commitments for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open taking place in February.
5 days ago
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off at the 18th hole during DP World Tour Championship in Dub...
Tyler Drake

Rory McIlroy set to make 2nd appearance at WM Phoenix Open in 2023

Rory McIlroy is headed back to the desert in 2023. The PGA pro is the latest to commit to this year's WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
12 days ago
Swimmer Michael Phelps plays his shot from the 17th tee during the pro-am prior to the WM Phoenix O...
Kellan Olson

Phelps, Pujols headline Annexus Pro-Am at WM Phoenix Open

It is going to be quite the eventful February in the Valley sports scene with the WM Phoenix Open and Super Bowl.
14 days ago
Tony Finau plays his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix...
Arizona Sports

Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa among new commits to WM Phoenix Open

Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood have committed to playing in the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.
19 days ago
Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of...
Jake Anderson

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele make early commitments to 2023 WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open announced on Thursday that Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns have made their early commitments for 2023.
26 days ago
J.J. Watt, Larry Fitzgerald set to play in Annexus Pro-Am at WM Phoenix Open