Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
MLB

Arizona native Arte Moreno takes Angels off market to continue as owner

Jan 23, 2023, 4:53 PM | Updated: 4:56 pm
Owner Arte Moreno of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim walks off the field prior to a baseball game...
Owner Arte Moreno of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim walks off the field prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 9, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno, a Tucson native and University of Arizona alumnus, has decided not to sell the team.

Moreno took his franchise off the market Monday after announcing his plan to explore a sale of the team last August. The 76-year-old owner met with prospective buyers during the winter.

“During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” Moreno said in a statement. “This offseason, we committed to a franchise record player payroll, and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to our fans.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he is “very pleased” Moreno is staying in the game.

RELATED STORIES

“Despite strong buyer interest in the Angels, Arte Moreno’s love of the game is most important to him,” Manfred said.

Moreno is an outdoor advertising mogul from Arizona who originally bought the Angels from the Walt Disney Company in 2003, shortly after the franchise won its only championship.

Moreno immediately showed a willingness to spend money to attract big-name free agents to Orange County, and the Angels won five AL West titles during his first seven seasons of ownership. But Moreno also angered many of his team’s fans early in his tenure by dropping Anaheim from the franchise’s name in a bid to improve the franchise’s marketability and television visibility.

The Angels’ fortunes under Moreno have flagged mightily since an appearance in the ALCS in 2009. Despite a hefty payroll and big-market fan support, the Halos have not won a playoff games in the past 13 years, making just one postseason appearance in 2014 and getting swept.

The Angels are currently mired in the majors’ longest streaks of losing seasons (seven) and non-playoff seasons (eight, tied with Detroit) despite the presence of former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on their roster.

While Moreno’s willingness to write big checks has never waned, his insistence on involving himself in some of the Angels’ biggest deals has drawn heavy criticism and rarely yielded good results. Moreno made the final decision to hand out massive contracts to several players including Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton and Anthony Rendon in recent years, and nearly every one of his big-money free agent gambles hasn’t paid off richly as as he hoped.

The Angels’ most recent indignity wasn’t entirely Moreno’s fault: He reached a deal with the Anaheim city government to purchase Angel Stadium in October 2020 with plans to redevelop the majors’ fourth-oldest ballpark and the land surrounding it, only for the transaction to fall apart in 2022 amid a political scandal surrounding the sale that led to the resignation of Anaheim mayor Harry Sidhu.

Moreno said he met “with a number of highly qualified individuals and groups who expressed strong interest in the club” while exploring a sale.

“However, as discussions advanced and began to crystallize, we realized our hearts remain with the Angels, and we are not ready to part ways with the fans, players, and our employees,” Moreno added.

Penguin Air

MLB

(Twitter screenshot/@ASU_Baseball)...
Arizona Sports

Arizona State baseball legend Sal Bando dies at 78

Arizona State baseball legend Sal Bando, a College World Series and three-time World Series champion, has died at the age of 78.
3 days ago
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer pauses while working against the San Francisco Gi...
Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers designate RHP Trevor Bauer for assignment

The Los Angeles Dodgers DFA'd right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer on Friday, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season.
18 days ago
(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)...
Associated Press

Report: Xander Bogaerts signs with Padres for 11 years, $280 million

The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract Wednesday night.
2 months ago
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly and catcher Martin Maldonado celebrate their win in Game...
Associated Press

Astros win crucial Game 5, put Phillies on brink of elimination

Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave a casual two-handed shrug.
3 months ago
Christian Vazquez #9 and Ryan Pressly #55 of the Houston Astros celebrate a combined no-hitter to d...
Associated Press

Astros combine for 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

Cristian Javier and Houston's bullpen threw the second no-hitter in World Series history, as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0.
3 months ago
Arizona St. center fielder Joe Lampe (5) fouls off a pitch during the game between the Arizona Stat...
Jake Anderson

Here are all the 2022 MLB draftees with Arizona ties

The 2022 MLB Draft is officially in the books and a total of 20 baseball players from Arizona's college and high school ranks were selected.
6 months ago
Arizona native Arte Moreno takes Angels off market to continue as owner