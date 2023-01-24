Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns center Deandre Ayton doubtful vs. Hornets due to non-COVID illness

Jan 24, 2023, 3:02 AM | Updated: 3:05 pm
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton plays against the Memphis Grizzlies in a 125-100 loss at Footprin...
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton plays against the Memphis Grizzlies in a 125-100 loss at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 23, 2022. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)
(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns were once again expected to be without center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Footprint Center, but he was upgraded in the morning to doubtful.

Ayton would miss his third straight game due to a non-COVID illness if he does not play.

The center would join All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker (left groin strain), backup point guard Cam Payne (right foot sprain), backup two-guard Landry Shamet (right foot sprain) and forward Jae Crowder (not with team) as those who remained sidelined.

Suns wing Josh Okogie (nasal fracture) is listed as available, while the Hornets list point guard LaMelo Ball as questionable (ankle/foot) with Cody Martin doubtful with hamstring soreness.

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand surgery) are out.

Phoenix is currently on a three-game winning streak, with Ayton missing each of the last two contests.

The 24-year-old, 6-foot-11 center is averaging 17.5 points on 58.3% shooting to go along with 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

In the Suns’ 112-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, point guard Chris Paul and forward Cameron Johnson both started for the first time since Nov. 4.

With Paul and Johnson not on the injury report, it appears the duo will be able to start consecutive games for the first time in nearly three months.

The Suns tip off against the Hornets at 7 p.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com.

