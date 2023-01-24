Kenny Dillingham wants to activate the Valley and activate his players’ talents on the football field.

But the new Arizona State Sun Devils head coach also is there to help young men grow, and sometimes that is as simple as getting those young men to activate their free parking pass on campus.

Wide receiver Chad Johnson Jr. tweeted on Monday that he found two boots on his car parked on campus, courtesy of ASU’s parking officials. That apparently runs someone a $150 fine.

Life hack: football players get free parking, Dillingham revealed. All they need to do is fill out a form.

Fill out the form you get free parking and it will never happen again. — Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) January 24, 2023

It is exceptional that Dillingham utilized the medium of Twitter to let Johnson know about this important bit of information.

There is probably some football lesson here.

Details matter. Johnson probably was told or was given the scouting report about how to secure free parking at school.

Execution matters. Maybe he just forgot to sign up.

Instead, it looks like ASU’s parking service threw the flag on the wideout, a costly one at that.

