PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Cam Johnson scores 16 points in perfect 1st quarter vs. Hornets

Jan 24, 2023, 8:08 PM | Updated: 8:11 pm
Cameron Johnson #23 of the Phoenix Suns throws up a shot during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 19, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Hornets 137-106. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
BY
Arizona Sports

Welcome back Cam Johnson.

After missing 37 games due to a meniscus tear in his right knee, the Phoenix Suns wing came out on fire in just his third game and second start since Nov. 4 on Tuesday night.

In the first seven minutes of the first quarter alone, Johnson scored 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range, in his team’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at Footprint Center.

The former No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of North Carolina scored 19 points on 4-of-10 shooting in Thursday’s 112-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets, including going 2-for-6 from deep and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line.

He also added six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes off the bench in what was his first appearance in nearly three months.

Johnson got a planned day off in the team’s 112-107 over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday before a less-than-ideal performance in Sunday’s 112-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

He finished that contest with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting (0-of-4 from three) in addition to six rebounds and one assist in 29.5 minutes played.

Johnson finished Tuesday night’s first half with 19 points — including draining five 3s — in nearly 12 minutes played en route to a 58-47 Suns lead at halftime.

