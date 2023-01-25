Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Devin Booker’s groin injury will be reevaluated in a week, Suns say

Jan 25, 2023, 1:23 PM
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker smiles from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball g...

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker smiles from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will remain sidelined for the next week but continues to progress in his recovery from a groin injury, the team said.

Booker, who on Wednesday went through light shooting work after practice, will be reevaluated in a week, which will push his absence beyond a month.

He was initially expected to be reevaluated a month from Dec. 28.

Booker last played four minutes in the Christmas Night matchup in Denver before exiting with a left groin strain.

He entered that game after being listed with groin soreness that kept him out of the three games prior. Booker had also dealt with a hamstring issue that knocked him out of two games in mid-December. He returned from that injury for two games before the groin issue sidelined him.

This season in 29 games, he is averaging a career-high 27.1 points. Booker scored 58 in his last full game, a Dec. 17 win against the New Orleans Pelicans in which he played 42 minutes and the entire second half.

As of Wednesday, the Suns are riding a four-game winning streak that has thrust them from 12th place and out of the playoff picture to seventh in a messy Western Conference.

The team, however, is regaining healthy bodies. Point guard Chris Paul has played the past two games after recovering from a hip injury, while Cam Johnson is three games removed from an absence caused by a meniscus injury that required surgery.

