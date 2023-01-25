Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will remain sidelined for the next week but continues to progress in his recovery from a groin injury, the team said.

Booker, who on Wednesday went through light shooting work after practice, will be reevaluated in a week, which will push his absence beyond a month.

The work on the road back continues for Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/N309Wfu4Cy — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 25, 2023

He was initially expected to be reevaluated a month from Dec. 28.

Booker last played four minutes in the Christmas Night matchup in Denver before exiting with a left groin strain.

He entered that game after being listed with groin soreness that kept him out of the three games prior. Booker had also dealt with a hamstring issue that knocked him out of two games in mid-December. He returned from that injury for two games before the groin issue sidelined him.

This season in 29 games, he is averaging a career-high 27.1 points. Booker scored 58 in his last full game, a Dec. 17 win against the New Orleans Pelicans in which he played 42 minutes and the entire second half.

As of Wednesday, the Suns are riding a four-game winning streak that has thrust them from 12th place and out of the playoff picture to seventh in a messy Western Conference.

The team, however, is regaining healthy bodies. Point guard Chris Paul has played the past two games after recovering from a hip injury, while Cam Johnson is three games removed from an absence caused by a meniscus injury that required surgery.

