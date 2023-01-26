Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
CHARACTER COUNTS

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker surprises Make-A-Wish Arizona kid

Jan 26, 2023, 4:49 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker is a man of the people.

And prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA 2K23 cover boy surprised 17-year-old Make-A-Wish Arizona kid Breanna Amado and her family with a hug and meet-and-greet session.

Amado was battling leukemia a few years ago and is now in remission.

RELATED STORIES

Amado got to see Phoenix’s practice facility and sat courtside to see the Valley Boyz beat Charlotte, 128-97.

Speaking of Valley Boyz, the OG — former Sun and current Hornet Kelly Oubre Jr. — was actually the player Amado wished to see originally back in 2020.

Obviously the COVID-19 pandemic and the eventual trade of Oubre Jr. in November 2020 put that on hold until Tuesday night.

Amado got a second surprise when she got to meet, hug and get an autograph from the former Suns wing before tip-off.

Booker, who knew about the Oubre Jr. arrangement, made sure that Amado was still going to root for the home team.

“I heard you like Kelly, too,” he said. “So who you rooting for?”

Amado immediately answered, “You,” followed by laughter from her family — if her Phoenix Suns sweatshirt didn’t already give away her fan allegiance.

“I did not expect it,” she said of the double surprise. “I’m still in shock over it. I’m kind of speechless myself.”

Penguin Air
character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Character Counts

(Screenshot)...
Jake Anderson

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz surprises Super Bowl LVII kid Julia Crossley from Gilbert

The NFL on Tuesday announced that 12-year-old Gilbert resident Julia Crossley will be this year's NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid.
6 days ago
(Instagram screenshot/@angelacoleofficial)...
Jake Anderson

Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis released from hospital after rescuing kids from water accident

Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis has reportedly been released from the hospital after rescuing his children from drowning in a water accident.
6 days ago
Sloane Richie (Photo courtesy Sloane Richie)...
Zach Larson

Saguaro’s Sloane Richie using faith to support her community

Saguaro volleyball player Sloane Richie has a soaring GPA, helped turn her team around and volunteered in communities near and far.
18 days ago
Pittsburgh NCAA college football defensive back Damar Hamlin poses for a photo with Bryce Williams,...
Character Counts

Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive after Bills safety’s injury

Roughly $4.4 million was donated to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's toy drive in the first 17 hours after his injury.
24 days ago
...
Zach Larson

Eastmark’s Isaiah Jackson leaving footprint in school’s early stages

Four years ago, Eastmark High School in Mesa opened its doors to a new wave of students. One of the incoming freshmen back in 2019 was Isaiah Jackson.
25 days ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert (7) warms up before an NFL football game against Washi...
Wills Rice

Former Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert saved helicopter crash victims on jet ski

Former Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert and his brother were first responders on a jet ski to a helicopter crash in the water near his home.
28 days ago
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker surprises Make-A-Wish Arizona kid