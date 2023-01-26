Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker is a man of the people.

And prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA 2K23 cover boy surprised 17-year-old Make-A-Wish Arizona kid Breanna Amado and her family with a hug and meet-and-greet session.

Amado was battling leukemia a few years ago and is now in remission.

When your @MakeAWishAZ night at the Suns game includes a surprise pregame visit from Devin Booker. Glorious reaction from Phoenix 17-year-old Breanna Amado. pic.twitter.com/eeSCbTBuIv — Nick King (@NickKingSports) January 25, 2023

Amado got to see Phoenix’s practice facility and sat courtside to see the Valley Boyz beat Charlotte, 128-97.

Speaking of Valley Boyz, the OG — former Sun and current Hornet Kelly Oubre Jr. — was actually the player Amado wished to see originally back in 2020.

Obviously the COVID-19 pandemic and the eventual trade of Oubre Jr. in November 2020 put that on hold until Tuesday night.

Amado got a second surprise when she got to meet, hug and get an autograph from the former Suns wing before tip-off.

Booker, who knew about the Oubre Jr. arrangement, made sure that Amado was still going to root for the home team.

“I heard you like Kelly, too,” he said. “So who you rooting for?”

Amado immediately answered, “You,” followed by laughter from her family — if her Phoenix Suns sweatshirt didn’t already give away her fan allegiance.

“I did not expect it,” she said of the double surprise. “I’m still in shock over it. I’m kind of speechless myself.”

