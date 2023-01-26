Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals candidate Dan Quinn staying on as Dallas Cowboys DC, per report

Jan 26, 2023, 3:11 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm
Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to a game against the San Fran...
Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Dan Quinn is reportedly returning to the Dallas Cowboys as the team’s defensive coordinator and has informed interested teams of his decision, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Quinn returns to a Cowboys team that made notable coaching moves on Thursday, parting ways with offensive line coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete and senior defensive assistant George Edwards. Assistant head coach Rob Davis, quality control and analytics coach Kyle Valero and assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett are also not returning to Dallas.

It takes Quinn out of the list of candidates for the head-coaching job open at the Arizona Cardinals, who according to reports are meeting with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton on Thursday. The DC had interviewed with Arizona on Saturday over the vacancy.

Arizona’s list of candidates is reduced to Payton, Pittsburgh assistant Brian Flores, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and in-house option Vance Joseph, who served as defensive coordinator under former coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals interviewed all of those candidates and also had interest in San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, but he canceled a scheduled meeting.

RELATED STORIES

Quinn got his NFL coaching start as a quality control coach with the 49ers from 2001-02 before taking over as the team’s defensive line coach from 2003-04. He held the same position with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06) and New York Jets (2007-08).

From there, Quinn took a job with the Seattle Seahawks where he served as the team’s DL coach and was assistant head coach to Jim Mora from 2009-10.

Quinn spent two seasons in Seattle before heading to the college ranks as Florida’s defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 2011-12.

He would eventually make his way back to the NFL, signing on with the Seahawks as the team’s defensive coordinator under Pete Carroll.

Quinn helped produce one of the toughest defenses in the NFL during that span and was a part of Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII run.

After yet another two-season stint with the Seahawks, Quinn was handed the keys to be the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

Quinn was with Atlanta from 2015-20, posting a 43-42 record that included a Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots before he was fired amid an 0-5 start to 2020.

During his time with the Falcons, Quinn posted two seasons with double-digit wins and took home the NFC South title once.

He then joined the Cowboys in 2021 as their defensive coordinator.

Arizona Cardinals

Interim head coach Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second quarter of the game aga...
Austin Scott

NBC Sports’ King likes Dan Quinn as Cardinals’ next head coach

NBC Sports' Peter King joined Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta on Thursday and Dan Quinn is a great option to work with Kyler Murray.
1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL footba...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals candidate Frank Reich to take head coach job with Panthers

Frank Reich is no longer on the list of potential Arizona Cardinals coaches after he reportedly agreed to join the Carolina Panthers.
1 day ago
Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 day ago
Jessie Lemonier #52 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a fumble recovery against the Atlanta Falcons i...
Arizona Sports

Former Arizona Cardinals LB Jessie Lemonier dead at age 25

Former Cardinals, Chargers and Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, Detroit announced Thursday.
1 day ago
Alabama NCAA college football linebacker Will Anderson Jr. talks with the media after declaring for...
Kevin Zimmerman

Kiper Jr. finds ‘home run pick’ for Cardinals’ Ossenfort in mock draft

Non-quarterback-needy NFL teams atop the 2023 NFL Draft might quibble between one another if they're discussing who is the best prospect.
2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after an NFL wild card playoff football...
Associated Press

NFL finalists for MVP, other awards announced; Purdy up for Rookie of the Year

Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.
2 days ago
Cardinals candidate Dan Quinn staying on as Dallas Cowboys DC, per report