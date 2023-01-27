Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

No. 6 Arizona basketball keeps Washington State at arm’s length in road win

Jan 26, 2023, 11:47 PM | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 12:30 am
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis grabs a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college b...

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis grabs a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Arizona won 63-58. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PULLMAN (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 12 rebounds and No. 6 Arizona beat Washington State 63-58 on Thursday night.

Kerr Kriisa added 15 points to help Wildcats (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12) split the season series with the Cougars (9-13. 4-7).

“They were a handful, so getting a road victory here is really meaningful,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “There’s games like this that come down to matchups. So, I was really proud of our guys for getting off to a good start and then just kind of hanging with it.”

Washington State beat a Top 5 team on the road for the first time when it upset the Wildcats 74-61 in Tucson this month. The Cougars ended Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak with the biggest victory of Kyle Smith’s coaching tenure.

RELATED STORIES

Justin Powell and Mouhamed Gueye each scored 15 points for Washington State. The Cougars shot 19 of 58 and made just four 3-pointers.

Arizona broke out of a scoring slump midway through the second half, scoring on five straight possessions to open a double-digit lead. The Wildcats overcome 16 turnovers and a sub-par shooting night.

UP NEXT

Arizona: At Washington on Saturday.

Washington State: Hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

Penguin Air

Arizona Basketball

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley calls a play in a 77-69 loss to USC at Desert Financial Arena...
Jake Anderson

ASU men’s hoops needs strong season finish to make NCAA Tournament

ASU men's hoops finds itself in the best position to make the NCAA Tournament since 2019-20, but will need a strong finish in order to do so.
4 days ago
Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo #11 dunks the ball during the first half of a basketball game b...
Arizona Sports

Arizona leaps from 11th to 6th in AP men’s basketball rankings

The Arizona Wildcats are trending up in The Associated Press men's basketball poll after a home sweep of the Los Angeles schools.
4 days ago
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) drives past Arizona guard Courtney Ramey during the first half of an...
Associated Press

No. 11 Arizona men’s hoops notches upset win over No. 5 UCLA in Tucson

No. 11 Arizona upset No. 5 UCLA, 58-52, in a physical, low-scoring game played Saturday afternoon before a sellout crowd at the McKale Center in Tucson.
4 days ago
Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) drives on Arizona guard Kylan Boswell during the first h...
Associated Press

No. 11 Arizona basketball uses different starting 5 in win over USC

Azoulas Tubelis had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and No. 11 Arizona used a revamped lineup to beat Southern California 81-66 on Thursday night.
8 days ago
Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski, right, shoots against Pepperdine’s Nate Gehring during the...
Austin Scott

Former Gonzaga star Przemek Karnowski joins Arizona basketball coaching staff

Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski reunites with Tommy Lloyd as a graduate assistant to help Arizona big men.
7 days ago
(Sun Devil Athletics Photo)...
Arizona Sports

Arizona falls to No. 11, ASU receives votes in latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Arizona State Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils saw movement in opposite directions in Monday's AP Top 25 poll.
11 days ago
No. 6 Arizona basketball keeps Washington State at arm’s length in road win