PHOENIX SUNS

TNT crew leaves Devin Booker out of their NBA All-Star picks

Jan 27, 2023, 5:36 PM
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on N...
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 20, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Austin Scott's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

If you ask the NBA on TNT crew of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker shouldn’t get an All-Star nod this year.

The crew picked their All-Star reserves on the show yesterday, and there was no sighting or talk of Booker.

After a hot start to the season, Booker suffered a left groin strain on Christmas Day against the Denver Nuggets and has missed 15 straight games since.

Before Christmas Day, it was pretty easy to say Booker was on track to have the best season of his career. In his 29 games this season, the guard was averaging 27.1 points on 47.7% shooting and 37% from three.

Booker wasn’t named an All-Star starter on Thursday, but there is still the question of whether or not he gets a reserve spot.

His injury situation might hurt his case.


“There’s some starters that have injury situations and issues and they were starters and that’s why I’ve never been a fan of that vote,” head coach Monty Williams told reporters on Thursday. “Because I think too many guys work their tails off to be All-Stars and when you limit the number, people are going to get snubbed but I don’t think that should hurt Devin.

“I mean he’s had one of the best seasons of anybody in the league on both ends of the floor. We’re hopeful that he gets voted in. … We know and the league knows and players know. He’s the best two-guard in the game and one of the best players in the game. Why would he not be in the All-Star game?”

Over the first 21 games of the season, the Suns got off to a 15-6 start and scored 120.2 points per 100 possessions with Booker on the court — what would be the most efficient offense in the NBA.

In the nine games after the Suns announced he would be out for at least four weeks on Dec. 28, though, the Suns went from the 5th seed in the Western Conference to the 11th seed, losing eight of nine in the process.

If Booker doesn’t get a reserve spot, although unlikely, it wouldn’t be the first time Devin Booker has been deemed an All-Star snub by the NBA community. In fact, this would be the third time over the last four years. Although, he would eventually make the All-Star team due to being an injury replacement in 2020 and 2021.

The Suns are set to re-evaluate Booker next week, with the expectation that he makes his return next week as well.

