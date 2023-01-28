The Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, with a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale on the line.

This marks the second consecutive season in which the two teams have met in Kansas City to decide who will represent the conference in the NFL’s grandest stage.

And on Friday, mayor of Cincinnati Aftab Pureval made a proclamation for Joe Burrow, who has never lost to the Chiefs in his career, to take a paternity test in order to see if the Bengals quarterback is indeed the father of Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes.

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

“Be it proclaimed, whereas the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Burrowhead Stadium for their second consecutive AFC Championship Game. … Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who is 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he’s his father,” Pereval said.

“Whereas all season long, Cincinnati has been on a path of destiny, fighting it out with anyone who comes between them and a Super Bowl win.”

Pureval wrapped up his proclamation by declaring Sunday a very special day for the “Who Dey?” nation.

“And whereas Kansas City is named after its neighboring state, which is, you know, just kinda weird,” he said. “Therefore, I, Aftab Pureval, mayor of the city of Cincinnati, do hereby proclaim Jan. 29, 2023, as ‘Dey Gotta Play Us Day’ in Cincinnati.”

