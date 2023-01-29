Phoenix Suns hold on after San Antonio Spurs’ comeback to win in OT

The Phoenix Suns were able to respond with a win after Thursday’s rough 99-95 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks by beating the San Antonio Spurs 128-118.

The Saturday contest is a quick one-game road fixture before Phoenix returns home for two more at Footprint Center and then a five-game road trip on the East coast begins.

After a polarizing performance out of Deandre Ayton on Thursday, he scored 23 points points and grabbed eight rebounds. Ayton was once again the focal point of the offense for the majority of the game.

Mikal Bridges took over in overtime and finished with 25 points while Chris Paul had chunks of the game he dominated as well with 31 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. Cam Johnson added 15 points.

Head coach Monty Williams criticized the play of his bench after Thursday’s loss and his reserves responded. When Josh Okogie checked in late in the first quarter with the Suns holding a five-point edge, starters began trickling back in when Phoenix was up 10.

The likes of Saben Lee and Damion Lee both had good moments. Saben had seven points and three assists while Damion added seven points and a steal.

San Antonio wing Keldon Johnson led the way for the Spurs with 34 points and rookie Jeremy Sochan contributed a career-high 30.

