ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray not expected to be ready for start of 2023

Jan 29, 2023, 9:01 AM | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 10:56 pm
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is carted off the field after a knee injury against the ...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is carted off the field after a knee injury against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 12, 2022. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)
(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)
BY
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is reportedly not expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season as he recovers from ACL and meniscus surgery.

“When is Murray going to be ready? This topic, for sure has come up in (head coaching) interviews,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

“My understanding is that he is going to take his time until this thing is 100% right. He is young and has a long career, do not be surprised if we don’t see him to start the season or even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly.”

Murray suffered the non-contact injury on Dec. 12 against the New England Patriots and underwent surgery in early January.

The timetable for ACL surgery recovery is typically eight to nine months, but Arizona may be cautious with the former No. 1 pick with an incoming new coaching staff and front office looking toward the future.

Arizona finished last in the NFC West in 2022 and holds the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, rebuilding from a historically down year.

The Cardinals quarterback is signed on in the Valley through 2028 for $230.5 million, $103.3 million guaranteed after a contract extension last offseason.

Murray’s season ended with him throwing 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He completed 66% of his passes for 2,368 yards and added 418 rushing yards.

During the 2022 season, Murray saw career lows in games played (11), touchdown percentage (3.6), yards per attempt (6.1), yards gained per game (215.3), passer rating (87.2) and QBR (51.7).

The team also went 3-8 over his 11 games, the worst winning percentage of his career to this point.

