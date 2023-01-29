Close
Eagles to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium

Jan 29, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gestures during the first half of the NFC Championship ...

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gestures during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles were the first team to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale with a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Eagles are NFC champions for the fourth time in the Super Bowl era, as they won their first Lombardi Trophy in 2017 against the New England Patriots.

They have two weeks to prepare for the big game on Feb. 12 and will learn their opponent Sunday evening. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals kick off at 4:30 p.m. for the AFC title.

“Obviously this is something you dream about as a kid. All these guys on the team have dreamt about this their entire lives, too,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said postgame. “Just to be able to do this together with a bunch of men that love each other, that are connected to each other, that will do anything for each other is pretty sweet.”

Philadelphia jumped out ahead after marching down the field on an 11-play touchdown drive to kick off the game.

San Francisco’s answer was abruptly halted as quarterback and Perry High School alum Brock Purdy got strip-sacked by Haason Reddick, the 2017 first-rounder by the Arizona Cardinals. Purdy exited with an elbow issue and did not return until the third quarter when backup Josh Johnson left the game with a concussion.

The 49ers stayed competitive through much of the first half down 14-7 in the final 90 seconds. But Johnson dropped a snap which Reddick recovered, setting up an Eagles touchdown with 16 seconds left to put the 49ers at arm’s length.

San Francisco, meanwhile, was handcuffed offensively after Johnson went down, as Purdy threw the ball only twice in the second half due to his injury.

Penalties also plagued the 49ers all game, especially defensively. San Francisco surrendered 81 yards on 11 flags.

The score in the fourth quarter was not close, but tensions continue to run high between the two teams. 49ers left tackle Tran Williams and Eagles safety K’Von Wallace were disqualified in the final five minutes for their role in a scuffle.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns in the game and Miles Sanders ran for two.

Eagles fans waved their green towels and went wild as confetti fluttered around them. They sang the fight song — one more emphatic “E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!” — in celebration of a franchise that advanced to the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

