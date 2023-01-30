Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be a showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia was the first team to punch its ticket to the Super Bowl with a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Kansas City followed suit with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Both teams have two weeks to prepare for the big game on Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles are NFC champions for the fourth time in the Super Bowl era, as they won their first Lombardi Trophy in 2017 against the New England Patriots. They were the top seed in the NFC this year at 14-3 and defeated the New York Giants along with the 49ers en route to Glendale.

“Obviously this is something you dream about as a kid. All these guys on the team have dreamt about this their entire lives, too,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after Sunday’s win. “Just to be able to do this together with a bunch of men that love each other, that are connected to each other, that will do anything for each other is pretty sweet.”

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns in the game and Miles Sanders ran for two.

The Eagles broke the game open in the final two minutes of the first half.

Sanders broke free for a 13-yard run for a 14-7 lead, concluding a 14-play, 75-yard drive extended by three 49ers penalties.

MILES SANDERS IS HAVING A DAY! 👏 Touchdown numero DUE ✌️for @BoobieMilesXXIV. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ourSTTtme3 — AZSuperBowl (@AZSuperBowl) January 29, 2023

49ers backup QB Josh Johnson — in for Brock Purdy who suffered an elbow injury — fumbled a snap on the next drive, and edge rusher Haason Reddick recovered which led to another touchdown.

Philadelphia shut out the 49ers in the second half.

The Chiefs are headed to their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

They ended a 50-year championship drought when they rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, then lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following year.

The Chiefs ended the regular season as the top seed in the AFC at 14-3.

Kansas City led Cincinnati 13-3 in the first half, but the Bengals roared back to tie the game at 13 and again at 20.

The Bengals got the ball with 2:30 on the game clock in a tied contest, but Kansas City’s defense stepped up to force a punt with 41 seconds remaining.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle then was shoved late out of bounds by Bengals DE Joseph Ossai, giving Kansas City 15 yards and a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with eight seconds left. Harrison Butker nailed it for the win.

Mahomes gives it his all for the first down! 📺: #CINvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fM5ertlhHi pic.twitter.com/z78Phcfkyp — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023

Mahomes, who hurt his ankle against Jacksonville in the divisional round, threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’ve watched them all year long, great quarterback, great entire team,” Mahomes said of the Eagles. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us, but I’m going to celebrate this one first.”

The Valley will host two of the loudest and storied fanbases in the NFL for its fourth Super Bowl, the third at State Farm Stadium. The last time Glendale held the event was on Feb. 1, 2015, when the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

.@Chiefs and @Eagles headed to the Valley for @AZSuperBowl 🙌🏾 Going to be a great one…two weeks! — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 30, 2023

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

