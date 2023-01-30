Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns-Raptors injury report: OG Anunoby out for Toronto

Jan 29, 2023, 6:20 PM | Updated: 6:24 pm
Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors...
Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of the NBA game at Phoenix Suns Arena on January 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Both the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors will miss a key starter in their matchup Monday night at Footprint Center.

Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out for his 18th straight game with a left groin strain, while Toronto’s OG Anunoby is set to miss a second consecutive game with a sprained left wrist, according to the NBA’s injury report.

Phoenix also will be without guard Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and wing Landry Shamet (right foot soreness), while Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. is out having undergone season-ending foot surgery.

Anunoby’s X-Ray after he exited Friday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors was negative. He is a popular name in the NBA with the trade deadline approaching on Feb. 9. The 6-foot-7 wing is a two-way contributor averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per contests for the 23-28 Raptors.

He scored 16 points with five boards against the Suns in a 113-104 Toronto win on Dec. 30.

The Suns enter Monday’s game having won five of six games after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in overtime on Saturday night. They are tied for the No. 8 seed at 26-25.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. Tune in on Arizona Sports 98.7, ArizonaSports.com or the Arizona Sports app.

