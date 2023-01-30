Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got the last laugh in a week full of smack talk leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval made a “proclamation” for Joe Burrow to take a paternity test to see if the Bengals quarterback was the father of Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. Burrow was 3-0 against Mahomes and the Chiefs entering Sunday, and the term “Burrowhead Stadium” — a play on Arrowhead Stadium — made its way around not only Bengals fans but the players.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal with three seconds left to eliminate the Bengals and punch Kansas City’s ticket to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.

Kelce on the podium with the Lamar Hunt Trophy in his hands unearthed his inner Dwayne Johnson with a message for Pureval.

“How about this beautiful trophy?” Kelce started. “Hey I have some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni.”

He then shouted the famous words from Beastie Boys: “You gotta fight for your right to party.”

Kelce also cut into Mahomes’ on-field interview after the final whistle and exclaimed, “Burrowhead, my (expletive).”

Mahomes let his Twitter account do a lot of the talking:

The star tight end will get a chance to face his brother in the Super Bowl, center Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Follow @AZSports